Harvest Fettuccine with Butternut Sauce topped with Sage-Sausage Meatballs
For the Sauce
2 Tbsp Harmons Salted Butter
1/2 Cup Onion, diced
1 Cup Celery, sliced
2 Tbsp Roasted Garlic
½ 5.5 oz. can Harmons Tomato Paste
3 Cups roasted, mashed Butternut Squash
1/3 Cup Harmons Roasted Yellow Peppers, sliced
1 Tbsp Brown Sugar
¼ Lemon, for juice
1 Cup Water
To Taste, Salt & White Pepper
For the Meatballs
1 Lb. Harmons Country Style Sausage, loose
¼ Cup Harmons Whole Milk
½ Cup Fresh Bread Crumbled
1 tsp Dry Rubbed Sage
Pinch Nutmeg
¼ tsp Kosher Salt
2-4 Tbsp Canola Oil
For the Pasta
1 Lb. Harmons Spinach Fettuccine Noodles
1 Tbsp Salt
5 Quarts Water
To Taste, Parmigiano Reggiano
Garnish, Italian Flat-Leaf Parsley, chopped
Procedure:
- To make the sauce, melt butter in large saucepan. Add in onion and celery and saute until vegetables are sweated and soft.
- Add in garlic and tomato paste and saute 3-5 minutes more to cook off the raw flavor of the tomato paste.
- Stir in cooked butternut, yellow peppers, brown sugar, lemon juice and water. Bring to a simmer and cook for 15 minutes or until flavors meld.
- Transfer mixture to a blender and blend until very smooth. Taste and add salt and white pepper until desired flavor is reached.
- While sauce is simmering, make meatballs by blending together in a large bowl the sausage, milk, bread, sage, nutmeg and salt. Mix with hands; do not use a mixer as this would make the meatballs too tough. Blend just until all ingredients are mixed evenly.
- Roll meatballs into golf ball sized balls. Heat canola oil in a large skillet and saute meatballs, turning as each side becomes browned until meat is cooked through and caramelized on all sides.
- Meantime, boil salted water in a large stockpot. Once a rolling boil is achieved, add in pasta and cook until just perfectly al dente or approximately 8 minutes. Drain pasta in colander over sink.
- Return pasta to empty stockpot. Dress cooked pasta with Butternut Sauce. Using tongs place a portion of pasta into a shallow bowl, twisting as you plate the pasta. Top with Sausage Meatballs.
- To finish, serve with grated Parmigiano Reggiano and chopped Parsley.