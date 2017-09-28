WATCH LIVE: Rep. Steve Scalise to speak on House floor for first time since shooting

Harvest Fettuccine with Butternut Sauce topped with Sage-Sausage Meatballs

Posted 7:50 am, September 28, 2017, by , Updated at 07:52AM, September 28, 2017

Recipe

For the Sauce

2 Tbsp Harmons Salted Butter

1/2 Cup Onion, diced

1 Cup Celery, sliced

2 Tbsp Roasted Garlic

½ 5.5 oz. can Harmons Tomato Paste

3 Cups roasted, mashed Butternut Squash

1/3 Cup Harmons Roasted Yellow Peppers, sliced

1 Tbsp Brown Sugar

¼ Lemon, for juice

1 Cup Water

To Taste, Salt & White Pepper

For the Meatballs

1 Lb. Harmons Country Style Sausage, loose

¼ Cup Harmons Whole Milk

½ Cup Fresh Bread Crumbled

1 tsp Dry Rubbed Sage

Pinch Nutmeg

¼ tsp Kosher Salt

2-4 Tbsp Canola Oil

For the Pasta

1 Lb. Harmons Spinach Fettuccine Noodles

1 Tbsp Salt
5 Quarts Water

To Taste, Parmigiano Reggiano

Garnish, Italian Flat-Leaf Parsley, chopped

Procedure:

  1. To make the sauce, melt butter in large saucepan. Add in onion and celery and saute until vegetables are sweated and soft.
  2. Add in garlic and tomato paste and saute 3-5 minutes more to cook off the raw flavor of the tomato paste.
  3. Stir in cooked butternut, yellow peppers, brown sugar, lemon juice and water. Bring to a simmer and cook for 15 minutes or until flavors meld.
  4. Transfer mixture to a blender and blend until very smooth. Taste and add salt and white pepper until desired flavor is reached.
  5. While sauce is simmering, make meatballs by blending together in a large bowl the sausage, milk, bread, sage, nutmeg and salt. Mix with hands; do not use a mixer as this would make the meatballs too tough. Blend just until all ingredients are mixed evenly.
  6. Roll meatballs into golf ball sized balls. Heat canola oil in a large skillet and saute meatballs, turning as each side becomes browned until meat is cooked through and caramelized on all sides.
  7. Meantime, boil salted water in a large stockpot. Once a rolling boil is achieved, add in pasta and cook until just perfectly al dente or approximately 8 minutes. Drain pasta in colander over sink.
  8. Return pasta to empty stockpot. Dress cooked pasta with Butternut Sauce. Using tongs place a portion of pasta into a shallow bowl, twisting as you plate the pasta. Top with Sausage Meatballs.
  9. To finish, serve with grated Parmigiano Reggiano and chopped Parsley.