The Hope Lodge: Helping Cancer Patients and Their Caregivers

The Hope Lodge community offers cancer patients and their caregivers a free place to stay when their best hope for effective treatment may be away from home. The program provides a nurturing, home-like environment where guests can retreat to private rooms or connect with others. Without worrying about where to stay or how to pay for lodging, guests are able to focus on getting well. They also offer a variety of resources and information on cancer.

The American Cancer Society Road To Recovery program provides free rides to cancer patients to and from treatments. Trained volunteer drivers donate their time and the use of their personal vehicles to help patients get the treatments they need. The program is offered to people with cancer who have no means of transportation and/or who are unable to drive themselves. To request a ride, patients must contact the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 and should give a minimum of four business days` notice in advance of the date that the ride is needed. How do people become a Road To Recovery volunteer? The Society has a simple screening process and training for new volunteers who must provide the necessary profile information. Interested volunteers can call 1-800-227-2345.

American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

Saturday, October 7

Liberty Park

Registration: 7:30 am

Walk: 9 am

Sign up and donate at MakingStridesinUtah.org.