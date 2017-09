Please enable Javascript to watch this video

American Cancer Society of Utah Board Member Dr. JP Hughes discusses the current research scientists are working on to help detect cancer at an early stage.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The American Cancer Society's Annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Utah is just around the corner.

American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

Saturday, October 7

Liberty Park

Registration: 7:30 am

Walk: 9 am

Sign up and donate at MakingStridesinUtah.org.