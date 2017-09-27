LDS church providing $11 million in assistance to Africa, Middle East

SALT LAKE CITY – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is providing $11 million in assistance for victims of famine in eight countries in Africa and the Middle East.

The humanitarian effort was recently approved by the First Presidency of the LDS church to provide assistance to troubled parts of the world experiencing drought, civil conflict, disease and other challenges.

LDS Charities, the humanitarian arm of the Church, is partnering with 11 global relief organizations to support 25 projects in Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, Yemen, Niger, Kenya, Uganda and DR Congo.

The Church’s donation of cash and commodities will benefit more than 1.1 million people for up to one year.

