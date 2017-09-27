How old is too old to trick-or-treat? City is setting age limit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATHURST, New Brunswick - Halloween is fast approaching and there are many things to consider; what costume to wear, what type of candy to buy, are you too old to trick or treat...

One town is trying to take the guess work out of that last part and it is creating an official number where you age out of Halloween trick-or-treating. It is defining when you're too old.

New Brunswick is on track to pass a set of rules in October prohibiting people over age 16 from trick-or-treating.

The town is also attempting to set a curfew of 8 p.m.

Those who are too old or out too late could be fined up to $200.

