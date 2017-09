KAYSVILLE, Utah – A fire destroyed a Davis County family’s garage overnight.

Firefighters were called to the 1100 N. block of Boynton Rd. in Kaysville just after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials said a passerby alerted the family to the garage fire.

Crews from three different agencies rushed to the scene but the structure was fully involved by the time they arrived.

Fire crews estimate losses of around $50,000.