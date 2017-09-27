Crossing guard, Lehi Police urge drivers to be more aware of pedestrians

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEHI, Utah - Kathy Hill has only been a crossing guard for a little over a year, but she's seen enough to make her contemplate quitting.

"I was out in the middle of the road, trying to stop all the traffic so the kids could get across both intersections," Hill said of students coming from two separate directions: students from Eaglecrest Elementary and from Skyridge High School.

She said a black car went right through the stop sign, and was heading in the direction of a student. She said she yelled and flung her hands around to get the driver's attention.

"When he came to a stop, the kid was right in front of him," she added. "It was really close. It was really scary."

The incident had her so shaken up that when it came time for her break, she thought about quitting.

"I just didn't want to go through that again," she said.

But then when she came back, she noticed something resting on her chair at the intersection.

"It was two candy bars and a thank you card," she said. "When I came back from my break and saw it there, I just bawled. Knowing that I make a difference and that someone appreciates it helps me immensely. Thank you."

The incident caught the ear of Lehi Police, who posted a warning on their Facebook page to everyone in Lehi Wednesday afternoon. They cautioned drivers near high schools, middle schools, and elementary schools. Police also cautioned students to keep an eye out for cars too.

"Unfortunately, a lot of people get to a four-way stop and either don't look, or don't see what's going on and come to a complete stop," said Sgt. Chad Rays with Lehi Police.