× Person killed after being hit by car in Kearns, 5400 S. closed at 5200 W.

KEARNS, Utah – Unified Police said a person has died after being hit by a car in Kearns early Wednesday morning.

The Utah Department of Transportation said the accident closed 5400 S. at 5200 W., eastbound and westbound.

Drivers will need to find an alternate route at this time.

Authorities have not released the names of those involved.