Australian couple gets married at Costco

SYDNEY, Australia — Costco superstores are known for their great deals.

One Australian couple sealed the deal of a lifetime there

The couple from Sydney held their wedding in the front of the superstore

They pledged their love in front of the tire center, with their friends and family in attendance – hundreds of weekend bargain shoppers, too.

Following the ceremony, the store provided catering for the reception.

There was hot dogs, pizza, and unlimited fountain soft drinks, of course.

According to 9 News, the bride said they served each guest for less than $10.