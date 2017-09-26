Water main break on I-15 in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Utah – There has been a water main break on I-15, near the new on-ramp on SR-193.

Construction crews working near I-15 reportedly hit a pipe, causing the water main to break.

Clearfield High School, North Davis Junior High School and South Clearfield Elementary all lost water due to the break. As a result, schools will not be doing after school programs today.

Approximately two to three thousand residents will lose water after 5:00 PM this evening, as crews work to fix the issue.

The city is planning on shutting off water to residents within the shaded area of the map below: