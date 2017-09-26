Vivint Smart Home Arena ready to reopen after $125 million renovation

SALT LAKE CITY – After almost six months of renovations, the Vivint Smart Home Arena is ready to open up for a bigger, brighter future.

Tuesday the Miller family unveiled the new 14-foot high Jazz note statue and let the public take a look at the $125 million in renovations.

The new facility boasts cushioned seats, better WiFi, new restaurants and improved Jazz locker room areas.

Inside the arena visitors saw the 12,000-square-foot atrium with an exclusive Jazz Team Store, redesigned lower and upper bowl concourses with new fully cushioned seats in the bowl and destination dining restaurants.

“The renovations to the Vivint Smart Home Arena are about more than concrete, rebar and new blue seats—it’s about enriching lives in our community,” Gail Miller said, owner of the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies. “This arena will continue to bring our community together and serve as a light to the city, state and world for generations to come.”

The public can request free 30-minute tours of the newly renovated Vivint Smart Home Arena through the end of October.

Click here to book online, call 801-355-DUNK or email tickets@utahjazz.com to make reservations.

“The renovations to the arena and practice facility will play an important role in our pursuit of an NBA Championship,” Greg Miller said, Utah Jazz representative on the NBA Board of Governors. “This will help develop, retain and recruit talent both on and off the court, and represents our family’s commitment to doing things the right way.”

The first scheduled event in the renovated Vivint Smart Home Arena is the Tim McGraw and Faith Hill concert on Sept. 27 followed by a full array of Jazz games, upcoming shows from Katy Perry, Billy Joel, Lady Gaga and Foo Fighters, and special events from the Harlem Globetrotters to Disney on Ice.

Officials said, as a community gathering place, the arena hosts more than 100 events annually with 1.8 million guests.

“A tremendous transformation of the arena has resulted in a fan-focused sports and entertainment venue that will delight our guests,” Steve Starks said, president of Larry H. Miller Sports & Entertainment. “The reimagined arena features upgrades on all six levels from energy generating solar panels on the roof to revamped locker rooms on the ground floor. In between, fans will experience enhanced amenities from food offerings to rebooted technology.”

Fans are able to taste another change. A multitude of food selections – more than 30 restaurants and vendors – have created destination dining with a lineup of new culinary choices.

The four corners of the main concourse at Vivint Smart Home Arena feature specialty menus with barbecue from R&R, hand-tossed pizzas from Maxwell’s, Mexican food from El Chubasco and gourmet hamburgers and signature beef sandwiches from Cubby’s.

Working kitchens in the dining areas showcase the preparation of fresh food. Levy, one of America’s premiere sports and entertainment hospitality partners, has formed a joint venture with the arena to manage food and beverage experiences, and introduced Salted Honey Hospitality as its signature brand of service, according to Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Another substantial upgrade for the arena is the formation of the Toyota Club with gathering space for 1,700 guests. Located on level two behind the lower bowl seats, the club wraps around nearly two-thirds of the arena. The open floor layout has comfortable social spaces for a quick bite to eat or a full-service meal from an array of live cooking stations and new restaurant offerings. The club is open throughout Jazz games with eight portal entrances along with a members only main entry from the arena lobby.

With its top-to-bottom approach for improvements and desire to implement sustainable practices, the renovation started on the roof with the installation of 2,700 Vivint Solar panels, covering 80,000 square feet and producing the energy equivalency worth two seasons of Jazz home games.

The Jazz players also have a new-home-away-from-home with the remodeling of the locker room complex and the addition of weight rooms, training rooms and family areas on level one.

Technology has also been deployed to enhance the guest experience through a new mobile app, high-speed public WiFi, cloud-based technology and predictive analytics. More than 400 televisions are located throughout the arena, providing information, directions and a constant eye on what’s happening on the stage or court.

“Vivint Smart Home Arena is the story of an arena rising to meet the expectations of its guests as a top destination for sports and entertainment events,” Vivint Smart Home Arena President Jim Olson said. “The arena renovation is packed with amenities to create a world-class experience for our fans. There is a new energy around the building, and the improvements will be an eye-opener for people who have attended events in the past.”

Information from Vivint Smart Home Arena.