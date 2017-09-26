UYSA Game of the Week – Sept. 20, 2017

The following is sponsored by Utah Youth Soccer Association.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

La Roca S vs Forza FC

Regional Athletic Complex

Inclement weather was not enough to take the shine off this outstanding matchup between the 19U Forza FC and La Roca S teams. They kept everyone thoroughly entertained even as the rain went on and off throughout the match. In the end, the 99 Forza FC team coached by Ray Parkhurst were victorious with a 4-2 result.

Forza FC 99 RP is primarily built on the strength of two P1 teams from a year ago. Many of the players have committed to college programs and many more are in the process of doing so. They have had a very successful summer with championships at Park City Cup, Denver Cup, and Mayors Cup. They are also excited about the upcoming State Cup in October as they have gone undefeated since first coming together as a team in June.

La Roca S CS coached by Celso Santos for the last 5 years is an extremely talented team in its own right. The team participated at the National Championships in 2016. Also in 2016, they were National League Champions. They are also two-time state cup champions and Desert Premier League champions.

The match started well with both teams attacking well. A quick counter attack by La Roca resulted in a sharp save from Forza goalkeeper Isaac Roy. Then just as quickly a counter the other way resulted in a long bouncing ball and as La Roca’s goalkeeper stepped up to pressure the attack, Jeremy Sommer chipped it with his head and into the back of the net. 1-0 Forza.

The game continued with Forza outplaying La Roca and a second goal looked inevitable as Forza applied the pressure. A corner kick found an open Mason Hoffman on the back post and he headed it into the back of the net to double the lead.

La Roca calmed down and started to play the ball out the back to gain more possession and control of the game. However, this back fired as Forza stole the ball near the top of the penalty area and a beautiful through ball put Etienne Newton alone on goal and he buried the chance. 3-0 Forza.

Near the end of the first half La Roca found a way back into the game as a foul in the penalty area gave La Roca a penalty which Jose Pizano excellently put away and the half ended 3-1.

As the rain began to come down in the second half La Roca looked to be a whole new team from the first half. Their attacks were crisp and more purposeful and Isaac Roy had to make several big time saves for Forza.

Eventually the improved La Roca attack found a break through as Isai Mendoza took a shot which took a deflection before Agu Asensio found the ball and scored to make it 3-2.

Forza looked uneasy as La Roca put on the pressure for an equalizer but the pressure resulted in a free kick near the top of the 18. Brenden Stansfield stepped up to take the shot and hit a low hard ball towards the back post and in. 4-2 in favor of Forza. La Roca had a couple great looks near the end including one as time inspired but none found their mark and Forza’s unbeaten run continues.