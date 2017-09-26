Utah welcomes 122 new American in Naturalization ceremony

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah has just welcomed 122 new Americans.

A naturalization ceremony brought people together from 37 different countries Monday.

Many of them have lived in Utah for more than 10 years.

The new citizens will now be able to vote, run for office and travel with a U.S. passport.

“All of my sons and wife are US citizens, and also personally, I want to become a US citizen because of the freedom, free speech,” Tawan Ratanawan said. “So that`s a blessing that I think I seek for.”

Officials said about 400 people are naturalized in Salt Lake City every month.