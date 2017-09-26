× Utah ranks near the top in the list of best states for teachers

Utah ranks near the top of the list for the best states in which to be a teacher.

Wallethub ranked the Beehive State as the 11th best in the country for teachers.

It compared annual salaries, teacher turnover and more than a dozen other key indicators.

According to Wallethub, New York is the best state for teachers and Arizona ranks as the worst.

The study also noted Utah is 50 out of 51 for the lowest spending per student in public schools; Idaho ranked the lowest at No. 51.

Click here to see the full study.