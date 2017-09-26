Tip for Writing a Resume That Will Get You Noticed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Want to spruce up your resume but don't know how? Heather Mousley, a supervisor at the Department of Workforce Services explains the importance of a resume and how to get an employer to notice you.

First of all, why is a resume important?

It is the first thing an employer sees about you, so it’s the very first impression that you’ll make.

A resume is a chance to catch the employer’s attention and make them want to meet you and to learn more. Of course, you only have a few seconds of the employer’s time to accomplish that.

The goal of a resume is to get you an interview.

So a resume is an important way to make a first impression on an employer, and you only have a short amount of time to do that. So how do you write a good resume that accomplishes those goals?

A good resume is easy to look at quickly and get an impression of your experience and skills.

An employer will probably decide in only 10 or 15 seconds if they want to learn more about an applicant.

A great way to write a quality resume is to print out the job description for the position you’re applying for and highlight everything that relates to you.

Highlight the skills, education, certifications, the personality that you match.

Include those exact words and phrases in your resume.

Tailor your resume to the specific job you’re applying for. You may have many different versions of your resume!

What additional tips do you have for someone writing or updating their resume?

Keep it to one page. You can go up to two pages if you have a long, relevant work history, but most employers still prefer a single page.

Avoid “I” statements. It’s your resume! The employer knows it’s you!

Use action verbs. Start bullet points with strong words like “managed, created, improved.”

Use quantifiable statements. Whenever possible, use numbers, dollar amounts or percentages to demonstrate your accomplishments. Don’t just tell what you did, show how well you did it.

Focus on what you can do for an employer. Your resume is not just about you, it’s also about the employer. Focus on how you can help them to be successful by highlighting your relevant skills and experience. Think outside the box – your experience volunteering or in school or athletics could benefit an employer.

What can people do if they want to learn more or want help with their resume?

The Department of Workforce Services has both online and in-person resume-writing workshops.

We also have a more intensive training available called Work Success, which is a full-time 2-4 week course to help people with every step of the job seeking process.

You can learn more at jobs.utah.gov or come into your local employment center.