Recipe: Peanut Butter Cookies

The Blonde Who Bakes Whitney Berge shares her famous Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Lover Cookies. Perfect for Reese's Peanut Butter lovers. Check out the recipe below!

Chocolate Chip + Peanut Butter Lovers Cookies Recipe:

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: about 11 minutes

Total time: 3+ hours, (dough chilling)

Ingredients:

3/4 C Unsalted Butter - Softened

3/4 C Light Brown Sugar

1/4 C Granulated Sugar

1 Large Egg

1 tsp Vanilla Extract

2 C Flour

1 - 3.5 oz Packet of Instant Vanilla Pudding Mix

1 tsp baking soda

Pinch of salt

6 oz of Semi Sweet Chocolate Chips

6 oz of Reese's Peanut Butter Chips

1 C of Reese's Peanut Butter Pieces

Combine butter and sugars in standup mixer. Beat until creamed. Add egg and vanilla. Turn mixer on medium - high speed. Cream and combine well. Stop mixer. Scrape down bowl, and add the dry ingredients; flour, putting mix, baking soda, and salt. Turn mixer on. Beat on low speed for about one minute. Stop. Scrape bowl. Add chocolate chips, turn on mixer for about 30 seconds until well combined. Roll dough into balls and flatten very slightly. Place them on a plate and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least two hours, up to 2 days. Remove dough out of refrigerator when you are ready to bake them. Preheat oven to 350° line a cookie sheet with Silpat Mat or parchment paper. Bake cookies for 12 minutes.

(Cookies may look gooey when you get them out of the oven, but they will continue to cook as they cool on the cookie sheet when you take them out.)

Let cookie is cool for about 10 minutes before serving. Cookies will keep at room temperature in an airtight container for up to one week, or in the freezer for up to six months.

