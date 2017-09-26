Raiders negotiating to stay in Oakland through 2020

OAKLAND, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders may be planning on staying in the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum longer than expected.

The San Francisco Chronicle’s website SFGate reported on Monday that the Raiders “might likely” stay in Oakland until 2020, while they wait for their $1.9 billion stadium in Las Vegas to be built.

“I’m sure they’re just trying to be cautious because it’s such a tight timeline,” Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak told The Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Raiders were initially leased at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum until the end of the 2018 season. No official negotiations have been made, but Scott McKibben, executive director of the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority, said an extension is likely.

Officials in Las Vegas are waiting for Clark County officials to sign off on a development agreement for the stadium, because it is a high impact project.

“For sure we are talking about a one-year extension and there’s a real likelihood we could be talking about two years,” McKibben told SFGate.