Hogle Zoo announces new president

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s Hogle Zoo announced Steve Burns as the new President/CEO, replacing Craig Dinsmore who is retiring after 20 years.

Burns is moving from his current post as the Executive Director of Zoo Boise in Idaho.

“I’ve been watching Hogle Zoo for 20 years,” Burns said after the Zoo’s Board of Directors made the announcement. “I’ve known Craig, I’ve visited the Zoo and I’ve been impressed. It’s a beautiful Zoo and there’s amazing support from the community.”