Shawn Peterson, Founder and Director of The Green Urban Lunch Box talks about the nonprofit mission to get fresh fruit and vegetables to kids and families. As a part of their Fruit Share Program, they will pick any fruit tree in your yard and share it with others who need fresh fruit.

If you're interested in the Fruit Share Program, or for more information on The Green Urban Lunch Box, visit their website at www.thegreenurbanlunchbox.com.