Florida high school faces backlash over girls’ skimpy dance team outfits

MIAMI — A performance by a high school girls’ dance team is stirring up controversy in Miami.

After seeing video of the performance online, some say the routine was too provocative, and the girls’ outfits were too skimpy.

“I’m old fashioned, well, I believe it’s too sexy. You got a lot of bad people out there that would look at that and take it a different way, you see?” said Jerry Byrd, a parent. “I got two daughters I deal with and I won’t allow that.”

But others didn’t see a problem.

“It doesn’t bother me any. I don’t see anything wrong with it,” said parent Runette Brown. “They’re dancers. Right. I could see if cheerleaders were in it, then that would be different, but they’re dancers.”

WSVN-TV reports Principal Wallace Aristide released a statement about the incident:

“Miami Northwestern Senior High School has always been a source of pride for students, parents, alumni and the community. We will continue that tradition. While all the parents of the dancers who participated in the event approved of the attire, we understand the concerns that have been raised and sincerely apologize for any offense this may have caused. Looking ahead, we will implement a more comprehensive and stringent uniform approval process to ensure an appropriate representation of our school.”