Brazilian Beef and Cheese Appetizer Sliders

12 oz. deli Roast Beef, diced

2 teaspoons flour

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

1/4 cup water

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup diced tomato

dill pickle slices (optional)

6 slider buns

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add flour and vegetable oil; cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Add water and stir until sauce thickens. Add cheese and cook for 1to 2 minutes. Stir in beef.

Put 1/3 cup of meat and cheese mixture on bottom of each bun. Top with 2 tablespoons diced tomato and 1 or 2 dill pickle (if desired). Close sandwiches.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council