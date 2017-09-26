Brazilian Beef and Cheese Appetizer Sliders

Recipe

  • 12 oz. deli Roast Beef, diced
  • 2 teaspoons flour
  • 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1 cup diced tomato
  • dill pickle slices (optional)
  • 6 slider buns

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add flour and vegetable oil; cook for 2 to 3 minutes.  Add water and stir until sauce thickens.  Add cheese and cook for 1to 2 minutes.  Stir in beef.

Put 1/3 cup of meat and cheese mixture on bottom of each bun.  Top with 2 tablespoons diced tomato and 1 or 2 dill pickle (if desired).  Close sandwiches.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council