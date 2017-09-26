Brazilian Beef and Cheese Appetizer Sliders
- 12 oz. deli Roast Beef, diced
- 2 teaspoons flour
- 2 teaspoons vegetable oil
- 1/4 cup water
- 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1 cup diced tomato
- dill pickle slices (optional)
- 6 slider buns
Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add flour and vegetable oil; cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Add water and stir until sauce thickens. Add cheese and cook for 1to 2 minutes. Stir in beef.
Put 1/3 cup of meat and cheese mixture on bottom of each bun. Top with 2 tablespoons diced tomato and 1 or 2 dill pickle (if desired). Close sandwiches.
