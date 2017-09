× At least one dead in Big Cottonwood Canyon crash

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — At least one person has died in a motorcycle crash in Big Cottonwood Canyon Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred just above the S-curve near 7000 E on Big Cottonwood Canyon Rd. (SR-190), according to Unified Police.

Police said the road is not there were no other vehicles involved and the road is not closed.

Watch FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates.