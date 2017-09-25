UTA debuting mobile ticket app

Starting this week Utah Transit Authority riders will be able to purchase fare from their smartphones, by using the agency’s new UTA GoRide mobile ticketing app.

UTA GoRide will offer passengers the opportunity to purchase select bus and TRAX fares on the go. Tickets can be purchased in advance, and then activated any time a passenger chooses to use them. Options are available to purchase for a single rider, or for a group of riders all from one device.

Currently UTA is offering a limited amount of ticket types on GoRide. Passengers are able to purchase one way cash fare ($2.50), a day pass ($6.25) and one way reduced/senior fare ($1.25). UTA GoRide fare can be used on TRAX, fixed route buses, and the S-Line Streetcar. FrontRunner tickets and other fare products are set to become available on the app in the near future.

The UTA GoRide app can be downloaded for free on the Apple and Google Play stores.