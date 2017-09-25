× Think parts of SLC could use a makeover? Vote here

SALT LAKE CITY – Do you think historic buildings in Salt Lake City could use a makeover?

A preservation group is asking the public to vote on projects to improve Main Streets around the U.S.

Salt Lake City and more than 20 other cities are in the running to get funding to preserve or improve landmarks, neighborhoods and parks.

National Geographic is hosting the “Vote Your Main Street” competition.

The proposed project in Utah is three historic buildings in the Granary District.

Click here to vote for Salt Lake City.