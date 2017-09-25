How to make water more enjoyable when you hate drinking it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dietician Trish Brimhall with Nutritious Intent speaks about the importance of drinking water. Many people do not like drinking water because they find a lack of taste in it. She shares a variety of ways you can make water more enjoyable.

Things you can do to make water taste better:

Add fruit: A few slices of seasonal fruit or cucumber can alter the taste of plain water without adding unwanted sweeteners and calories.

Add herbs: A few crushed mint leaves, lemon grass, rosemary or basil can do the trick as well.

Ice it: Whether plain ice cubes do the trick, or ice cubes with a few drops of lemon or other juice are needed, cold water is often more palatable than tepid water.

Add bubbles: A little sparkling water may be more to your liking, just avoid resorting to sweetened (caloric or non-caloric) sodas.

To learn more about Nutritious Intent, visit nutritiousintent.com.