How to make water more enjoyable when you hate drinking it

Posted 3:31 pm, September 25, 2017

Dietician Trish Brimhall with Nutritious Intent speaks about the importance of drinking water.  Many people do not like drinking water because they find a lack of taste in it.  She shares a variety of ways you can make water more enjoyable.

Things you can do to make water taste better:

  • Add fruit:   A few slices of seasonal fruit or cucumber can alter the taste of plain water without adding unwanted sweeteners and calories.
  • Add herbs: A few crushed mint leaves, lemon grass, rosemary or basil can do the trick as well.
  • Ice it:   Whether plain ice cubes do the trick, or ice cubes with a few drops of lemon or other juice are needed, cold water is often more palatable than tepid water.
  • Add bubbles:  A little sparkling water may be more to your liking, just avoid resorting to sweetened (caloric or non-caloric) sodas.

