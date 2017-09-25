Get $5.00 OFF your ‘Strut Your Mutt’ Registration!

Get excited Salt Lake City, because ‘Strut Your Mutt’ is no ordinary dog walking event! This fundraising festival includes interactive games and activities for you, your dog, and your whole family! Register today and break those sneakers in for a day of lifesaving milestones. Join them for this year’s ‘Strut Your Mutt’ in Salt Lake City and be prepared to have a blast!

Best Friends Animal Society’s ‘Strut Your Mutt’ event is about saving lives. In fact, your dog might agree that this fundraising, pooch-walking, fun-having extravaganza is the best thing since the invention of the chew toy! It’s an annual series of charity walks that brings together four- and two-legged participants of all ages to raise money toward saving the lives of homeless pets in your neighborhood and all around the country. Folks who took part in Salt Lake City’s ‘Strut Your Mutt’ event last year raised nearly $270,000 for homeless pets. And this year, they’re hoping to raise even more money for animals!

And it’s so much more than a charity walk! ‘Strut Your Mutt’ is a festival of fun, including smile-inducing activities like doggie yoga, pet portraits, refreshments, music, contests, and more. Most of all, this energizing event is about getting your tail-wagging on with your favorite four-legged friends! When you register, you can help raise money to support the efforts of Best Friends or your favorite local animal welfare group. Plus, you’ll get to take part in a fun festival full of people- and pet-friendly activities!

‘Strut Your Mutt’

October 14, 2017

Liberty Park, Salt Lake City

** Registration Opens: 8:30 AM

** Walk Starts: 10:00 AM / Ends: 2:00 PM

Join in at ‘Strut Your Mutt’ and help countless furry friends find their forever homes. Together, we can Save Them All.