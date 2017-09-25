‘Gayest Press Conference Ever’ asks church to match proceeds

Organizers for the ‘Gayest Bake Sale Ever’ are asking The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to match the more than $4,000 they raised.

The bake sale was organized in response to the church’s pro religious freedom stance in the case of a Colorado baker who refused to serve a gay couple.

Bake sale organizers Hillary McDaniel and Kat Kellermeyer hosted the press conference at the Utah Pride Center to announce and deliver the donations raised for the Center and solicit their donation. All of the donations received are going to the center’s Suicide Survivors Support group, which was formed for young people ages 16-20 who have attempted suicide.

“We all want the same thing,” Kellermeyer says. “We want to do everything we can to tell our young people they are loved. We want to reduce the high rate of suicide in our Utah teens. We want a better support system for queer youth and their families and that is what the Utah Pride Center is striving to do.”