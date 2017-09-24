Shooter kills one, injures 7 at Tennessee church

TENNESSEE – One person was killed and seven others were wounded in a Sunday shooting at a church in Antioch, Tennessee, according to tweets from the Nashville Fire Department.

“This is a mass casualty situation,” said the fire department. “All of the wounded have been transported to area hospitals. The majority are older adults.”

The shooting occurred at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, a neighborhood in Davidson County governed by Nashville.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said it received the first call of multiple shots fired at 11:15 a.m. CT. Police said the suspect had been transported to a hospital.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the gunman was wounded and is also in the hospital.

