Thrill seekers gather for Ogden GNARrows Down River Race

OGDEN, Utah – After six long years of waiting, kayakers in Ogden got quite a treat.

The 2017 Ogden GNARrows Down River Race drew dozens of thrill seekers from Utah and beyond.

The 1.5-mile race down the Ogden River pits man against white water in a test of strength and skill.

“It’s just magic in there, man,” kayaker Andrew Phillips said. “It’s as extreme as it seems. It just feels… incredible… an epic roller coaster is how that feels.”

Pineview Reservoir was opened up this year to create the monster rapids.

The race hasn’t been held since 2011 because of the lack of water.