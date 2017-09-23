× Suspect rolls car trying to evade police in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A 23-year-old man is in the hospital after he ran from the police and then crashed his car in West Valley City.

Officers said it happened just before 2 a.m. near 3140 W. and 3100 S.

Police say an officer was returning home when he saw a person driving recklessly.

The officer pulled him over and said he believed the driver was under the influence and had alcohol in the vehicle.

The driver took off and shortly after rolled his car.

Police said the driver has a serious arm injury but it’s not life threatening.

The name of the suspect has not been released.