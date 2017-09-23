× Search & Rescue looking for hikers stuck on Mt. Superior in Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah – Search and Rescue crews are on the way to two hikers trapped in the cold on Mt. Superior in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

The crews are on foot and said they will not reach the 22-year-old man and 18-year-old woman until 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the earliest.

Temperatures are in the high 20s and snow is expected if not falling already.

Authorities said the hikers are not injured.