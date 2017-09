The next round of rain and snow is moving across Utah.

The National Weather Service said rain will be widespread for northern and central valley areas through Sunday morning.

Snow is expected above 6,500 feet, with 4 to 8 inches expected through Sunday.

The NWS is warning drivers snow may impact travel Saturday night through Sunday along high passes of northern and central Utah.

Snow may briefly impact the I-15 and I-70 area near Cove Fort.