LDS Church 187th Semi-Annual General Conference starts with women’s session

SALT LAKE CITY – The 187th Semi-Annual General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints began Saturday with the General Women’s Session.

“It’s really motivating to know that we are a huge force in the world and to see so many women wanting to do good is motivating,” Valerie Johnson said, conference attendee.

Braving the rain and cold, girls and women 8 years of age and older waited outside for a chance to hear from their church leaders, surround by other women who share their faith.

“The friendships that Relief Society women, young women and primary girls build with sincere, faithful, godly women and girls of other faiths will be a significant force in how the church grows in the last days,” Sister Sharon L. Eubank said, First Counselor, Relief Society General Presidency.

The Relief Society General President says President Monson was supporting and watching the session from home.