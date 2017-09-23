Hundreds joined in walk to find cure for Type 1 diabetes

SALT LAKE CITY – Hundreds braved a chilly day in Liberty Park to help find a cure for Type 1 diabetes.

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, or JDRF, One Walk kicked off at 8 a.m. in Salt Lake City.

Fox 13’s Danica Lawrence emceed the event.

She’s been a Type 1 diabetic for nearly two decades.

Some very special guests came to help, including the Utah Jazz Bear.

As families strolled through the park, they could see signs along the path, telling the stories of other Utahns fighting the disease.

“I get to stand on the stage and look out at all these people and they all have one reason, for their children or themselves, to find a cure for this disease,” Mike Somers said, Executive Director of the JDRF Mountain Valley Chapter.

There’s another walk in Provo next weekend.

Click here to get complete details.