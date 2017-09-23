‘Better Boundaries’ campaign kicks off signature gathering

SALT LAKE CITY – The Better Boundaries campaign kicked off signature gathering Saturday, working to get its initiative on the 2018 ballot.

The group is pushing for an independent redistricting commission in Utah.

Redistricting is the process of drawing the boundaries for who represents you in Congress, the Legislature and even on school boards.

Volunteers came from across the valley to Salt Lake City to get signature gathering packets.

They say the commission is needed to make each vote count.

“I believe in one person, one vote, the principal and feel that there should be an independent redistricting commission so the politicians aren’t choosing their voters but the voters are choosing the politicians,” volunteer Alan Wessman, of Spanish Fork, said.

The Legislature has been accused of gerrymandering and supporters of an independent panel say it will ensure fairness when redistricting.