Utah Nonprofit Wants Your Garden Waste to Feed the Hungry

Is your garden overflowing with too many tomatoes or zucchini this year? Pat Thomas of Backyard Garden Share wants your produce that will go to waste. She says it will feed families in the community that don't have access to fresh fruit and vegetables. She hopes to gather more than 14,000 pounds of excess garden vegetables and fruit this season.

Inspired to collect fruits and vegetables from backyards around the community, Pat Thomas, Backyard Garden Share Founder and Executive Director, says she is passionate about trying to fill a need in the community while cutting food waste. The group's collected excess produce is distributed to organizations like the Boys and Girls Club in Sugarhouse. The club uses donations to provide healthy breakfast, lunch and afternoon snack for 150 kids. Parents have the chance to take some of the produce home at the end of the day.

To find the closest collection center to you or to donate your time, please visit backyardgardenshare.org