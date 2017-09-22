Trucks collide sending one into Salt Lake City motel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - A truck hit another truck and sent it crashing into a Motel in Salt Lake City overnight.

Authorities said the vehicles have been towed away and State St. has been reopened near 1185 S. State St.

The residents who were briefly evacuated from their rooms at the Uptown motel are back inside.

The accident happened just after 4 a.m.

The driver of the silver pickup veered right while driving north on State St. and slammed in to another pickup truck parked in front of the motel.

The silver truck then jumped the curb and smashed into one of the buildings and in the process, clipped a small gas line.

The driver, who refused medical treatment, was not cited.

Police say there were no signs of impairment and he eventually got a ride from a family member.

The gas line has been repaired and turned back on.