This 2-year-old girl’s reaction to a movie is making the internet emotional

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – A two-year-old girl’s reaction to a movie is making the internet emotional.

Emily Broderick, of Broken Arrow, Okla., posted a video to Facebook and Twitter Monday, showing her two-year-old niece, Jentree, watching “The Good Dinosaur.”

When the dinosaur falls and loses his mom, tears start rolling down young girl’s cheeks, KFOR-TV reported.

“He’s sad,” Jentree says through tears. “He fell off.”

Jentree then cheers for the dinosaur to get up.

Broderick’s video of her niece has gone viral, with about 2 million views on Facebook.

The little girl’s reaction to the movie made many social media users emotional.

My mom sent me this video of my 2 year old niece jentree watching a movie and crying because the dinosaur fell and lost his mom…my heart 😭 pic.twitter.com/sztF9ihQC9 — m (@emilybroderick) September 19, 2017

This is the cutest, most purest & sweetest video I have ever seen. Her heart is so beautiful, oh my god. 😭❤️ — Amburly Margaret 🌸 (@AmburlyMargaret) September 20, 2017