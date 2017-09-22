This 2-year-old girl’s reaction to a movie is making the internet emotional

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – A two-year-old girl’s reaction to a movie is making the internet emotional.
Emily Broderick, of Broken Arrow, Okla., posted a video to Facebook and Twitter Monday, showing her two-year-old niece, Jentree, watching “The Good Dinosaur.”
When the dinosaur falls and loses his mom, tears start rolling down young girl’s cheeks, KFOR-TV reported.
“He’s sad,” Jentree says through tears. “He fell off.”
Jentree then cheers for the dinosaur to get up.
Broderick’s video of her niece has gone viral, with about 2 million views on Facebook.
The little girl’s reaction to the movie made many social media users emotional.