Serial bank robbery suspect known as ‘double hat bandit’ arrested in Indiana

WHITELAND, Ind. — A man police believe is the serial bank robbery suspect dubbed the “Double Hat Bandit” was captured Thursday in Indiana, and the FBI expects the man will be transferred to Utah to face charges.

According to a press release from the FBI Field Office in Salt Lake City, 54-year-old Shayne Carson was arrested without incident in the parking lot of a motel in Whiteland, Indiana.

Carson is believed to be the “Double Hat Bandit” and is suspected in 14 bank robberies in Utah, Washington, Oregon, Colorado and Idaho between December 19, 2016 and July 22, 2017. The suspect in those robberies wore two hats during the crimes, leading to the nickname.

Carson has been charged in a criminal complaint in connection with an armed robbery at a US Bank in West Valley City.

Since July, Carson has also been identified as a suspect in bank robberies in Colorado, Iowa and Ohio. Those cases are being investigated, the FBI states.

Carson made an initial appearance in court in Indiana Friday, and the FBI expects he will be transferred to Utah to face the bank robbery charge filed in Salt Lake City.

Carson was arrested by personnel from the Indianapolis FBI Violent Crimes Task Force and the Whiteland Police Department.

“The FBI would like to thank our law enforcement partners in Utah, Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Iowa and Ohio who worked this case,” the press release states.