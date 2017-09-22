Here’s who could be the next member of the Utah Supreme Court

SALT LAKE CITY — Nominees have been announced for an opening on the state’s top court.

Utah’s Appellate Judicial Nominating Commission released a list of names for the upcoming vacancy on the Utah Supreme Court with the retirement of Justice Christine Durham in November.

The nominees for the vacancy are:

Assistant Solicitor General Christopher Ballard in the Utah Attorney General’s Office

Judge Michele Christiansen of the Utah Court of Appeals

Judge Paige Petersen in the Third District Court

Salt Lake City Attorney Margaret Plane

Judge Jill Pohlman of the Utah Court of Appeals

Judge Derek Pullan of the Fourth District Court

Attorney Terry Welch of the firm Parr Brown Gee & Loveless.

The Judicial Nominating Commission will take public comment on the nominees until Oct. 2. Governor Gary Herbert will appoint Justice Durham’s replacement, who will have to be confirmed by the Utah State Senate.

In an interview with FOX 13 last week, Justice Durham said she wanted her replacement to be a woman. Justice Durham was the first woman district trial court judge and the first woman to serve on the Utah Supreme Court.

“Frankly, in this era, to have the highest court in Utah have no gender diversity would be a sad thing,” she told FOX 13.

Governor Herbert has said he would appoint the “best person possible” regardless of gender or ethnicity.