Cuban Seasoned Ground Beef

By: Chef Adalberto Diaz Labrada CEPC

1/2 cup finely chopped onions

1 large Green Bell pepper, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 pound ground beef

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons cumin

1 teaspoon freshly grated black pepper

4 teaspoons tomato paste

1 tablespoon vinegar

Sauté the onions, and green pepper until the onions are limp.

Add the garlic, ground beef, salt, cumin, black pepper, tomato paste, and vinegar.

Continue to cook until the meat is completely cooked. Drain off excess fat and let cool.

