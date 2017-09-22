All Things Salt Lake Comic Con

Comic Con is in Salt Lake this weekend, and Director of Cosplay Ro Malaga gives us all the details.
Friday, September 22, 11 AM- 8 PM
Saturday, September 23, 10 AM - 7 PM
Attend amazing special events all weekend long at the convention like the Comic Con Bash on Friday night starting at 9:30PM at SKY SLC with Jess Harnell`s Rock Sugar*, Sci-fi Speed Dating*, play board games with some of your favorite authors at Patrick Rothfuss` Worldbuilders party*, and more. Visit saltlakecomiccon.com/events or visit the Salt Lake Comic Con 2017 app to see all the special events happening this weekend.