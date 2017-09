× Warning: UHP is cracking down on HOV/Express Lane violators

The Utah Department of Transportation is warning drivers about HOV lane violations.

The Utah Highway Patrol is cracking down on Express Lane/HOV lane abusers.

Troopers warn the fine is a minimum of $337 and could be more.

The violation also goes on your driving record.

Warning! @UTHighwayPatrol is on the hunt for Express Lanes Violators. $337+ fine & it goes on your driving record. #How2HOV #ExpressLaneFail pic.twitter.com/Zci5ar0SbB — Utah DOT (@UtahDOT) September 21, 2017