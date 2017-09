Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are one day away from the first day of Fall. Temperatures may drop a bit here and there, but the weather is still nice enough for some outdoor fun.

Tracy See with the Wasatch Mountain State Park tells us about this year's Leaf Peeking Tour. The Leaf Peeking Tour is an off-highway vehicle ride up at Wasatch Mountain State Park.

For more information visit stateparks.utah.gov