Spanish Fork Host 31st Annual India Fest

Utah’s Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork will host the 31st Annual India Fest. The event is this Saturday, September 21 starting at 5:00 PM. The Festival features yoga, dance workshops, Pageant of the world’s most loved epic, the Ramayana and is capped off with fireworks and a burning of the Effigy of Ravana with flaming arrows. For more information on the festival or the Krishna Temple Click Here.
Photo Gallery
Schedule of Performances
5:00 pm Sonali Gentle Yoga
5:30 pm Aakansha Dance Workshop.
6:00 pm Sonali Loomba Kathak Dance Troupe Dance Performance
6:30 pm Aakansha Bollywood Fun Interactive Dance.
7:00 pm Ramayana, Main Event Pageant of the world’s most loved epic, the Ramayana.
7:45 pm Fireworks and Burning of the Effigy of Ravana with Fireworks and Flaming Arrows.
Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple, Utah 311 West 8500 South, Spanish Fork, UT 84660, USA