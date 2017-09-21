Spanish Fork Host 31st Annual India Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Utah’s Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork will host the 31st Annual India Fest. The event is this Saturday, September 21 starting at 5:00 PM. The Festival features yoga, dance workshops, Pageant of the world’s most loved epic, the Ramayana and is capped off with fireworks and a burning of the Effigy of Ravana with flaming arrows. For more information on the festival or the Krishna Temple Click Here.

Schedule of Performances

5:00 pm Sonali Gentle Yoga 5:30 pm Aakansha Dance Workshop. 6:00 pm Sonali Loomba Kathak Dance Troupe Dance Performance

6:30 pm Aakansha Bollywood Fun Interactive Dance. 7:00 pm Ramayana, Main Event Pageant of the world’s most loved epic, the Ramayana.