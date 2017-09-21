Spanish Fork Host 31st Annual India Fest

Posted 8:20 pm, September 21, 2017, by

Utah’s Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork will host the 31st Annual India Fest. The event is this Saturday, September 21 starting at 5:00 PM. The Festival features yoga, dance workshops, Pageant of the world’s most loved epic, the Ramayana and is capped off with fireworks and a burning of the Effigy of Ravana with flaming arrows.  For more information on the festival or the Krishna Temple Click Here. 

Photo Gallery

Inline

Schedule of Performances

5:00 pm Sonali  Gentle Yoga

5:30 pm Aakansha Dance Workshop.

6:00 pm Sonali Loomba Kathak Dance Troupe Dance Performance

6:30 pm Aakansha Bollywood Fun Interactive Dance.

7:00 pm Ramayana, Main Event Pageant of the world’s most loved epic, the Ramayana.

7:45 pm Fireworks and Burning of the Effigy of Ravana with Fireworks and Flaming Arrows.

Parking is free. Seating will be on grass, so if you like to bring a blanket.

Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple, Utah 311 West 8500 South, Spanish Fork, UT 84660, USA