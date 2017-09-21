Salt Lake Comic Con brings out the nerdy best in Utahns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Salt Lake Comic Con is expected to draw about 120,000 fans to the Salt Palace Convention Center this year, and co-founder Bryan Brandenburg thinks this may be the best year yet.

"Based on all the ingredients in the soup, it's going to be the best one ever," Brandenburg said.

Among those soup ingredients, Brandenburg is especially excited about Jon Cusack and Val Kilmer, two icons of the movie industry.

Some of the younger attendees, like friends Annlie Stevenson, Lacey Hansen, and Jandi Hansen, are more excited about TV heroes.

"We're meeting Zachary Levi. Them for the second time, me for the third. And also Stephen Amell, we're pretty excited about him," Stevenson said.

Stevenson said they've made a regular point of getting together at Salt Lake Comic Con and Comic Con Fan X.

"We come, hang out, take time off from work and school, and come hang out with all the nerds," Stevenson said.