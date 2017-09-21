Mountain lion spotted near Granite School District elementary school

SALT LAKE CITY – A mountain lion has been spotted in the woods near the Granite School District’s Oakridge Elementary Thursday.

According to the school district, all students are safe and indoors at 4280 S. and Jupiter Dr.

The district said parents of kindergarten students will need to come into the school to pick up or drop off their children at this time.

The district said more information on student pick-up will be released closer to the end of the school day.

It will also depend on whether animal control officials find the animal.