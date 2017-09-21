Logan Police seek help identifying man suspected of groping store employee

LOGAN, Utah — Police in Logan are asking the public for help as they try to identify a man who allegedly touched a female store employee inappropriately.

Police say the incident occurred September 3, and they’ve released two photos of the suspect.

Det. Woods of the Logan Police Department is investigating the incident and asks anyone who recognizes the man to call 435-716-9355 and leave a message. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Police said they are not releasing any additional details about the incident at this time.