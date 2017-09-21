JDRF: Team Blood Brothers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation envisions a world without Type 1 Diabetes.

Team Blood Brothers, a local fundraising team which raises money for JDRF, is currently the top fundraising team in Utah County, raising $20,000 this year.

Through friends, family, and the community they are able to help raise money for JDRF.

Upcoming walks:

Saturday, September 23rd at Liberty Park

Saturday, September 30th at the Shops at Riverwoods.

For more information, go to walk.jdrf.org or call 801-530-0660.