Firefighters put out fire at Ogden home, no word on cause

OGDEN, Utah – Firefighters are investigating what sparked a fire at an Ogden home Thursday afternoon.

No one was home when authorities arrived at the house on 34th St. near Washington Blvd. just after 1 p.m.

Officials said the fire burned the living room with smoke damage to two bedrooms and the kitchen.

No one was injured.